Ragnar Ache News: Nets in draw

Ache scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Ache scored once on only two shots as well as creating a chance during Saturday's clash. The forward made the most of his limited chances on the ball to cause issues for Gladbach. He was a problem whenever he picked the ball up in space and he gave the backline fits. Ache is continuing to look better and better alongside Said El Mala up top.