Ragnar Ache headshot

Ragnar Ache News: Nets in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Ache scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Ache scored once on only two shots as well as creating a chance during Saturday's clash. The forward made the most of his limited chances on the ball to cause issues for Gladbach. He was a problem whenever he picked the ball up in space and he gave the backline fits. Ache is continuing to look better and better alongside Said El Mala up top.

Ragnar Ache
1. FC Köln
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