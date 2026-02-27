Ragnar Ache News: Scores against Hoffenheim

Ache scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Ache scored a well taken finish from a cross delivered by teammate Said El Mala, marking his fifth league goal of the season and his second in consecutive matches. The striker has started only half of his 22 league appearances this season but has now started the last five games and is clearly beginning to find form at an important stage of the campaign. Scoring against a strong Hoffenheim side currently sitting third makes the performance even more encouraging. Ache will look to continue adding to his tally in the next fixture against Augsburg in what should be a more even mid table matchup.