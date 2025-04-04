Raheem Edwards Injury: Picks up knee injury
Edwards is questionable for Saturday's match against Chicago due to a knee injury.
Edwards will have to pass some testing Saturday if he wants to be an option, with the defender now questionable with a knee injury, He has started din their past three games, so this could force a change. That said, this will be something to monitor, with Omar Valencia as a possible replacement.
