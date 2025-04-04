Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Raheem Edwards headshot

Raheem Edwards Injury: Picks up knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Edwards is questionable for Saturday's match against Chicago due to a knee injury.

Edwards will have to pass some testing Saturday if he wants to be an option, with the defender now questionable with a knee injury, He has started din their past three games, so this could force a change. That said, this will be something to monitor, with Omar Valencia as a possible replacement.

Raheem Edwards
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now