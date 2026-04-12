Raheem Edwards News: Clears ban
Edwards has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs Austin FC on Saturday.
Edwards is back and an option to start Saturday after picking up a one match ban. He's started four of the six games played this season, recording 24 tackles, 10 crosses and nine clearances.
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