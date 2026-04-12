Raheem Edwards headshot

Raheem Edwards News: Clears ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Edwards has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs Austin FC on Saturday.

Edwards is back and an option to start Saturday after picking up a one match ban. He's started four of the six games played this season, recording 24 tackles, 10 crosses and nine clearances.

Raheem Edwards
Toronto FC
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