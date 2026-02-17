Raheem Edwards News: Heading to Toronto
Edwards has completed a move to Toronto after being claimed off waivers from New York Red Bulls, his new club announced Tuesday.
Edwards will be a late addition to Toronto's roster for the 2026 campaign, threatening Kobe Franklin and Matheus Pereira for the left-back spot. The Canadian has been active with different teams throughout the last six MLS seasons, racking up 154 appearances (101 starts) in that period. However, he finished without a goal or assist for the first time in 2025.
