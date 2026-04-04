Raheem Edwards News: Shown red Saturday
Edwards was shown a straight red card in the 49th minute of Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids and will be suspended for the next match against Cincinnati.
Edwards was sent off with a straight red card during the second half of Saturday's clash against Colorado Rapids and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The Canadian had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, with Matheus Pereira expected to start in his absence.
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