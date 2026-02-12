Raheem Sterling News: Transfers to Feyenoord

Sterling has completed a permanent move to Feyenoord until the end of the 2025/26 season on Thursday.

Sterling became a free agent after departing Chelsea in the final days of January, and after analyzing all the proposals he had, he's decided to join Feyenoord until the end of the current campaign. The 82-time England international will look to relaunch his career after previous stints with Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.