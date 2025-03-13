Raheem Sterling News: Two assists in draw
Sterling assisted on both of Arsenal's goals in a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven Wednesday in Champions League play.
Arsenal had a big lead on aggregate going into the tie, so the result wasn't necessarily in doubt. Sterling could be called on with injuries across the board but unfortunately he will miss the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal round against Real Madrid thanks to his late yellow card. He likely remains on the bench Sunday against Chelsea.
