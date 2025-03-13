Raheem Sterling News: Will miss first leg against Madrid

Sterling will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid due to suspension.

Sterling received his third yellow card on Wednesday in the second-leg clash with PSV and will miss the first leg of the quarterfinal against Real Madrid due to suspension. He has not been a regular starter this season so his absence will not force a change in the starting XI but he could have had an impact with all the injuries in Arsenal's attack. The forward will be back for the second leg on April. 16.