Rahim Alhassane Injury: Back available Sunday

Alhassane (calf) is back available for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club after training fully this week, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Alhassane returned to full team training this week and is back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Athletic Club after missing the last two matches with a calf injury. The left-back had been locked in as an undisputed starter before going down, but the coaching staff could manage his minutes carefully to prevent any setbacks. If they take that route, Javi Lopez would stay in the starting XI on the left side of the backline.