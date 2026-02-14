Rahim Alhassane headshot

Rahim Alhassane Injury: Back available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Alhassane (calf) is back available for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club after training fully this week, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Alhassane returned to full team training this week and is back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Athletic Club after missing the last two matches with a calf injury. The left-back had been locked in as an undisputed starter before going down, but the coaching staff could manage his minutes carefully to prevent any setbacks. If they take that route, Javi Lopez would stay in the starting XI on the left side of the backline.

Rahim Alhassane
Oviedo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rahim Alhassane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rahim Alhassane See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
205 days ago