Rahim Alhassane News: Bench option versus Athletic Club

Alhassane (calf) will begin as a sub in Sunday's clash versus Athletic Club.

Alhassane is good to go after sitting out two fixtures because of a calf injury, but will be eased into action rather than start as he's done in the majority of the matches this campaign. Javi Lopez is manning the position again. Alhassane has registered at least one cross in his last four displays, totaling 10 deliveries (two accurate) and adding four key passes, five tackles (four won) and six interceptions during that span, with one clean sheet. Additionally, he has notched one or more clearances in his last eight showings, amassing 32.