Ralph Priso Injury: Begins light jogging

Priso (hamstring) has begin light jogging on the grass, reports Har Journalist of the Daily Hive Vancouver.

Priso is beginning his slow recovery back the pitch with some light running. It is still unclear if he will be ready to return before the World Cup, with the roster set to be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the midfielder will remain on a strict rehab schedule, already missing the last month with his hamstring injury.