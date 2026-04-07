Ralph Priso Injury: Set to miss 8-10 weeks

Priso (hamstring) remains unavailable as he's expected to make a complete recovery from his injury in 8-10 weeks, the club reported Tuesday.

Priso picked up a serious muscular issue during the first half of Canada's match against Tunisia over the international break. The versatile player, who has featured as a center-back this season, could regain fitness just before the World Cup, but it may be difficult for him to take part in the international competition given that he'll be out of form. Both Tristan Blackmon and Mathias Laborda will likely be selected in Vancouver's upcoming games while Priso works on his recovery.