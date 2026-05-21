Ralph Priso Injury: Working against time for World Cup

Priso (hamstring) is hopeful to recover in time to feature for Canada in the World Cup, as he told reporters "I think for being out for seven weeks [I feel] pretty good, obviously not where I was before the injury but I feel I will have enough time to build that up again.", per Canadian Soccer Daily.

Priso has been inactive since March 22 and just recently returned to training with Vancouver. While he may not play a big role in the World Cup, the central man will aim to return in one of the international matches this summer. Otherwise, he'll likely be available for MLS play in July. Despite being a nominal midfielder, he has operated as a center-back lately, so he'll eventually challenge Tristan Blackmon and Mathias Laborda at the club level and Derek Cornelius in the national team.