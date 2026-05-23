Ralph Priso News: On bench to face San Diego

Priso (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's contest versus San Diego.

Priso has gradually increased his workloads with the aim of being part of Canada's World Cup squad this summer, and he's available at least for a few minutes in the final MLS game before the big international tournament. Despite being a natural midfielder, he has served as a center-back lately, so he'll be in contention with Tristan Blackmon and Mathias Laborda at the club level and may eventually challenge Derek Cornelius on international activity.