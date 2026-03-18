Ramiro Arciga News: Assists against Leon

Ramiro Arciga assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Leon.

Arciga assisted Diego Abreu with a well timed pass on a fast break, marking his second assist of the Clausura season. He has now created 15 chances and four big chances, placing him among the more productive right wingers in those categories. After this strong performance, he should be in line to start again in the next fixture against Necaxa, who sit 14th, making it a favorable matchup.