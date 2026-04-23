Ramiro Arciga News: Assists in win

Ramiro Arciga assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Pachuca.

Arciga registered his third Clausura assist after his only chance created in the game was converted by Diego Abreu. The midfielder has been a consistent creative presence over his last 10 games, failing to create at least one chance on only two occasions during that run, generating 14 chances in total while also contributing two goals from eight shots across the same period.