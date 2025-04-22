Fantasy Soccer
Ramiro Arciga headshot

Ramiro Arciga News: Dominant display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Ramiro Arciga assisted thrice to go with 13 crosses (seven accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Santos Laguna.

Arciga was brilliant in Tijuana's last game of the season against Santos. In 75 minutes played, the 20 year old accumulated three assists, created the most chances in the match with five, and won the most duels in the match with seven. The assists were Arciga's first goal contributions of the entire Clausura campaign, but he had only made two starts all season and both came in the final two matches for Tijuana.

Ramiro Arciga
Club Tijuana
