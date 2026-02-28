Ramiro Arciga News: Nets opener

Arciga was injured and subbed out in the 79th minute of Friday's 1-1 draw against Pumas UNAM. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) before exiting the match.

