Ramiro Arciga News: Scores goal in victory

Arciga scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win over FC Juarez.

Arciga found the back of the net on a second chance after the goalkeeper conceded a rebound during the 52nd minute in the border teams' duel. The right winger added to his numbers of two goals and two assists over the last eight Liga MX matches. He'll hope that performance helps him retain a starting spot for upcoming fixtures, though he might continue to be subbed off during the second half in most games.