Ramiro Arciga News: Sets up early goal
Arciga had an assist while crossing four times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Mazatlan.
Arciga set up Kevin Castaneda after nine minutes assisting the opening goal of the match while finishing with the second most chances created on the team. The assist was the first goal involvement since October for Arciga as he's combined for five chances created and 14 crosses over his last three starts.
