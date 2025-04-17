Ramiro Arciga News: Solid performance in midfield

Arciga generated six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Mazatlán. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Arciga was in the starting squad for the first time since early November and contributed to Tijuana's control of the midfield in Wednesday's win over Mazatlan. He was effective defensively with three tackles and two interceptions, a season high. He also helped transition the ball forward by creating two chances, delivering six crosses, and setting a new season high with three corners. He will look to contribute again against Santos Laguna on Sunday.