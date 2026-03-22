Ramiro Arciga News: Tallies eight crosses in loss

Arciga registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-0 defeat versus Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Arciga had a tough time defensively but was involved in attack with crosses from the right flank throughout the match. The eight deliveries tied his third-highest figure across 11 league appearances this year. He has also scored one goal and provided two assists during that span while creating at least one scoring chance in each of his last four games. There should be more opportunities for Arciga to increase his totals in upcoming contests, but the squad's erratic form makes his output unpredictable.