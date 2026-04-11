Ramiro Injury: Stretchered off in draw

Ramiro subbed off with a knock after a collision during Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City.

Ramiro may have picked up a considerable injury after 35 minutes of his fifth consecutive MLS start, casting doubt over his availability for the next games. The midfielder had just delivered his first assist of the season in the previous victory against D.C. United, and his absence would affect the squad's ball recovery and distribution ability if a significant issue is confirmed. Both Kaick and Christian Cappis would become the team's top central midfield assets in such scenario.