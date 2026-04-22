Ramiro News: Bench option Wednesday

Ramiro (lower leg) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Minnesota United.

Ramiro is back with the squad after being unable to play in the previous match against LA Galaxy. The midfielder will be expected to appear off the bench and could return to contention for starts in future fixtures. In that case, both Christian Cappis and Kaick may see their involvement reduced. Ramiro's most relevant contribution so far is his lone assist in seven games played this season.