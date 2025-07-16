Ramiro News: Logs start and assist
Ramiro assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes.
After beginning his July as part of FC Dallas' starting XI, it included Ramiro on Wednesday. For the opportunity, he logged an assist, his 2025's first. But considering that Ramiro also has zero goals, he should not be expected to directly contribute scoring-wise.
