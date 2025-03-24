Fantasy Soccer
Ramiro News: Strong defensive display in 1-0 win

Published on March 24, 2025

Ramiro generated five tackles (four won), one clearance and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Ramiro showed a strong defensive ability as he helped his team keep a clean sheet to claim victory at Real Salt Lake. He won four of his five tackles, his most since joining from Cruzeiro ahead of this season.

