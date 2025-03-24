Ramiro News: Strong defensive display in 1-0 win
Ramiro generated five tackles (four won), one clearance and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.
Ramiro showed a strong defensive ability as he helped his team keep a clean sheet to claim victory at Real Salt Lake. He won four of his five tackles, his most since joining from Cruzeiro ahead of this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now