Ramiro Sordo Injury: Sidelined by muscle injury

Sordo won't play Sunday versus Mazatlan due to a grade-one muscular injury in the right thigh, his club announced.

Sordo was active over the previous Clausura games, mainly as a left winger, but his absence will cause Kevin Palacios to cover that spot. The Argentinian, who has recorded two assists over his last four Liga MX appearances, will likely return to the initial lineup as soon as he's fully healthy, but that could still take a few more days or up to a couple of weeks depending on his recovery process.