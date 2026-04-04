Ramiro Sordo News: Available as substitute Saturday
Sordo (thigh) is on the bench in Saturday's matchup versus America.
Sordo was inactive over the last seven Liga MX games as he struggled with a muscular injury, and he barely rejoined the squad for the final five regular-season fixtures. While he may have his playing time managed at first, Sordo should be a strong candidate to take a left-wing spot that has been covered by elements like Aldo Lopez and Luis Gomez with both him and Kevin Palacios (thigh) absent.
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