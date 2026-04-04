Ramiro Sordo headshot

Ramiro Sordo News: Available as substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Sordo (thigh) is on the bench in Saturday's matchup versus America.

Sordo was inactive over the last seven Liga MX games as he struggled with a muscular injury, and he barely rejoined the squad for the final five regular-season fixtures. While he may have his playing time managed at first, Sordo should be a strong candidate to take a left-wing spot that has been covered by elements like Aldo Lopez and Luis Gomez with both him and Kevin Palacios (thigh) absent.

Ramiro Sordo
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now