Ramiro Sordo News: Records seven crosses in loss

Sordo had four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Sordo made the initial lineup for the first time since Jan. 20 and was his team's most outstanding attacker against Cruz Azul. The winger worked on the left flank and took several set pieces, while winning 10 of his 14 duels and drawing five fouls throughout the game. He'll look to retain the edge over more centralized options such as Tahiel Jimenez and Jordan Carrillo if a 4-3-3 formation is used again in upcoming clashes.