Ramiro Sordo News: Scores in defeat

Sordo scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Queretaro.

Sordo fired a right-footed volley into the back of the net after various rebounds inside the box during the 37th minute against Gallos. He was also involved in playmaking duties, delivering six crosses and taking three corner kicks throughout the loss. Despite his side's terrible form, Sordo has decent fantasy value after playing more than 80 minutes in each of the last eight matches, averaging 3.3 shots and 4.3 crosses per game over that span.