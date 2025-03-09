Ramiro Sordo News: Scores in victory

Sordo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win against Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Sordo achieved his first goal of the year with a right-footed shot to the top corner of the far post in the 75th minute against La Fiera. Other than that, he led his side in shots while winning six of his 10 duels and three of three tackles during the match. He'll look to remain active on the left wing in upcoming clashes and could take a few set pieces when Franco Fagundez is not on the field.