Ramon Hendriks Injury: Doubtful for cup opener

Hendriks is a doubt for Friday's German Cup match against Hansa Rostock, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "Hendriks is doubtful for the match because he had a slight muscular reaction."

Hendriks' issue emerged in the buildup to Stuttgart's cup opener, leaving his status uncertain heading into the weekend as the club begins its competitive campaign, and he's also facing competition from Nikolas Nartey and Lorenz Assignon for the starting right back role. Hendriks is expected to be assessed further before a final decision is made on his involvement against Rostock.