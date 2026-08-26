Ramon Hendriks Injury: Expected back for Bundesliga opener

Hendriks (muscular) has returned to full team training and is expected to be available for Friday's Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness.

Hendriks has resumed full training after missing the DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock due to a minor muscular issue. His return to unrestricted work puts him on track to be part of the squad Friday against Bayern. The defender should provide another option across the backline as Stuttgart begins its Bundesliga campaign.