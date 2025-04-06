Fantasy Soccer
Ramon Hendriks headshot

Ramon Hendriks News: Earns first assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Hendriks assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Bochum.

Hendricks was back in the starting XI Saturday after appearing off the bench last outing, seeing the full 90 minutes of play. He bagged his first assist of the season in the 48th minute, finding Ermedin Demirovic. He was also decent in the defense, notching one interception, three tackles and three clearances.

Ramon Hendriks
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
