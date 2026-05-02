Ramon Hendriks News: Logs an assist

Hendriks assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Hendriks was able to assist on one of Stuttgart's three goals, though the defender likely won't be joining the attack much in the next match against Leverkusen. The side just ahead of Stuttgart in the Bundesliga table has 66 goals through 32 games, meaning Hendriks likely focuses more on stopping them instead of pushing forward to bolster Stuttgart's attack.