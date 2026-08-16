Ramon Juarez News: Plays well in victory

Juarez generated two tackles (two won) and three clearances in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Atletico San Luis.

Juarez achieved a diverse stat line, which included a goal-line clearance, making a decisive impact as his side secured a clean sheet Sunday. He has now recorded 90 minutes in five out of seven official matches in the 2026/27 campaign, averaging 3.4 clearances per game over that period. Despite those facts, he's not guaranteed a spot in a tough competition for center-back positions with Sebastian Caceres, Israel Reyes and Miguel Vazquez.