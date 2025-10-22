Juarez came off the bench in stoppage time and ended up giving his team the victory through a great header. It was his third goal of the season considering all competitions, with his aerial strength allowing him to threaten the opposing goal in set pieces. He's even more reliable for defensive stats, having produced multiple clearances whenever he's in the starting XI. Assuming he was just rested during the double game week, he could bounce back to the main lineup at the expense of Miguel Vazquez for the remaining rounds.