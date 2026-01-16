Juarez's foul from the midweek game versus San Luis was reviewed, as it was not a clear contact and ultimately didn't force him to miss subsequent matchups. Despite being available, he's not guaranteed a starting spot, with both Israel Reyes and Sebastian Caceres posing strong threats in the competition for center-back spots. Before being sent off in the 20th minute of his first Clausura start, Juarez averaged 5.4 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per game when in the initial squad during the Apertura tournament.