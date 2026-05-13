Ramon Terrats News: Assists as substitute
Terrats had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing once inaccurately during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Athletic Club.
Terrats entered the match in the 84th minute and set up Kike in the 92nd for a late insurance goal. The assist was the first goal involvement since February for Terrats as the match broke a streak of three straight starts for the attacking midfielder.
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