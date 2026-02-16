Ramon Terrats News: Assists off bench in late cameo
Terrats assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Celta Vigo.
Terrats came off the bench but only needed a few minutes to make an impact in this game, as his low cross allowed Tyrhys Dolan to give Espanyol a 2-1 lead late in the second half. Terrats now has one goal and one assist over his last three Liga appearances.
