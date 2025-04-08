Ramon Terrats News: Nets brace in victory

Terrats scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Valladolid.

Terrats used his left foot to slot home two first half goals as Getafe ran roughshod over Valladolid in a 4-0 victory. The midfielder landed each of his three shot attempts on target while contributing two tackles (one won) to the team's clean sheet effort over his 90-minute shift. Terrats has now registered three shots on target and scored a brace in successive starting appearances.