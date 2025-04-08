Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ramon Terrats headshot

Ramon Terrats News: Nets brace in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Terrats scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Valladolid.

Terrats used his left foot to slot home two first half goals as Getafe ran roughshod over Valladolid in a 4-0 victory. The midfielder landed each of his three shot attempts on target while contributing two tackles (one won) to the team's clean sheet effort over his 90-minute shift. Terrats has now registered three shots on target and scored a brace in successive starting appearances.

Ramon Terrats
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now