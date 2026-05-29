Ramon Terrats News: Returns to Villarreal
Terrats will return to parent club Villarreal after his season-long loan at Espanyol, the club announced.
Terrats made 29 La Liga appearances for the Catalans this season, contributing one goal and two assists as a primarily rotational option in the midfield. The midfielder lifelong Espanyol fan joined the club he supported since his youth and gave a solid account of himself in the top flight, though the club will not exercise their purchase option and he returns to Villarreal.
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