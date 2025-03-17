Ramon Terrats News: Scores brace Sunday

Terrats scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Osasuna.

Heading into Sunday's match, Terrats had made 16 appearances this season (for Getafe and Villarreal) and had not recorded a single goal contribution. He made his sixth straight start for Getafe Sunday and finally made his impact felt. He tied the match at 1-1 in the 55th minute with an outside-the-box strike, then scored the match-winning goal in the 71st minute off a Christantus Uche assist. He recorded three shots on target in the win, his first three shots on target of the entire season. After the international break he is scheduled to take on his parent club Villarreal, but he may not be able to play depending on the terms of the loan.