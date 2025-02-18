Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Option Wednesday, won't start

Bensebaini (strain) is fit for Wednesday's match but won't see the start, according to manager Niko Kovac. "We are happy that Ramy is back. But it is too early to send them both into the starting eleven tomorrow. It is possible that he will get minutes."

Bensebaini is an option Wednesday, clearing his strain ahead of the contest after a few matches out. However, he is not fit for a full match and won't be in the starting XI, hoping to at least see some time to test his legs. Either way, this is positive news, as he is their regular starter at left-back when fit.