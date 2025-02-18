Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ramy Bensebaini headshot

Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Option Wednesday, won't start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Bensebaini (strain) is fit for Wednesday's match but won't see the start, according to manager Niko Kovac. "We are happy that Ramy is back. But it is too early to send them both into the starting eleven tomorrow. It is possible that he will get minutes."

Bensebaini is an option Wednesday, clearing his strain ahead of the contest after a few matches out. However, he is not fit for a full match and won't be in the starting XI, hoping to at least see some time to test his legs. Either way, this is positive news, as he is their regular starter at left-back when fit.

Ramy Bensebaini
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now