Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Out for UCL game
Bensebaini (strain) missed Monday morning's training session due to a muscle strain and will miss Tuesday's Champions League game against Sporting CP, the club announced.
Bensebaini has been an undisputed starter since late October, and his absence due to a muscle strain will be felt on Tuesday in the Champions League knockout game. Newcomer Daniel Svensson is likely to step in and start as left-back.
