Ramy Bensebaini headshot

Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Out for UCL game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Bensebaini (strain) missed Monday morning's training session due to a muscle strain and will miss Tuesday's Champions League game against Sporting CP, the club announced.

Bensebaini has been an undisputed starter since late October, and his absence due to a muscle strain will be felt on Tuesday in the Champions League knockout game. Newcomer Daniel Svensson is likely to step in and start as left-back.

