Ramy Bensebaini headshot

Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Picks up injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Bensebaini is out for Sunday's match against Gladbach due to a foot injury, according to manager Niko Kovac.

Bensebaini is not going to make the call after a Cup injury last week, as the defender is suffering from a swollen foot. With the issue being something hard to play through, the club appears to be taking a cautious approach and not risking him, as they have a UCL spot and look to be set for second place in the league. This will leave Luca Reggiani and Filippo Mane as potential replacements, both named by manager Kovac as possible options.

Ramy Bensebaini
Borussia Dortmund
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