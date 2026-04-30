Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Picks up injury

Bensebaini is out for Sunday's match against Gladbach due to a foot injury, according to manager Niko Kovac.

Bensebaini is not going to make the call after a Cup injury last week, as the defender is suffering from a swollen foot. With the issue being something hard to play through, the club appears to be taking a cautious approach and not risking him, as they have a UCL spot and look to be set for second place in the league. This will leave Luca Reggiani and Filippo Mane as potential replacements, both named by manager Kovac as possible options.