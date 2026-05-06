Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Season could be done

Bensebaini (foot) remains unavailable and has been ruled out of Friday's clash against Frankfurt, with coach Niko Kovac also expressing doubt over his availability for the subsequent fixture against Bremen which would end his season now, according to Ruhr 24. "Ramy is unavailable. He is still suffering from a foot injury and I fear he will not be able to play against Bremen either."

Bensebaini has been dealing with a foot issue since picking up the problem in the DFB Pokal, and the club is clearly not prepared to rush him back before he is fully right with the season drawing to a close. Luca Reggiani and Filippo Mane remain the most likely candidates to cover in the back line in his continued absence as Dortmund push through the final fixtures of their Bundesliga campaign. If the Algerian can't return against Bremen for the season final, he would end the campaign with seven goals and two assists to go with 55 tackles and 113 clearances in 30 appearances across all competitions.