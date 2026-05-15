Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Season over, focusing on WC
Bensebaini (foot) will not be available for Saturday's season finale against Bremen, according to coach Niko Kovac. "Ramy won't be able to play. Otherwise, everyone else is available for the match."
Bensebaini ends the campaign with seven goals and two assists alongside 55 tackles and 113 clearances across 30 appearances in all competitions, having been one of Dortmund's most consistent performers before a foot issue derailed his final weeks of the season. The focus now shifts entirely to being fit for Algeria at the World Cup this summer, with the left-back motivated to represent his country on the biggest stage after a strong individual campaign for the Schwarzgelben.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramy Bensebaini See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics43 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15April 14, 2025
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsMarch 15, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ramy Bensebaini See More