Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Season over, focusing on WC

Bensebaini (foot) will not be available for Saturday's season finale against Bremen, according to coach Niko Kovac. "Ramy won't be able to play. Otherwise, everyone else is available for the match."

Bensebaini ends the campaign with seven goals and two assists alongside 55 tackles and 113 clearances across 30 appearances in all competitions, having been one of Dortmund's most consistent performers before a foot issue derailed his final weeks of the season. The focus now shifts entirely to being fit for Algeria at the World Cup this summer, with the left-back motivated to represent his country on the biggest stage after a strong individual campaign for the Schwarzgelben.