Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Still not available

Bensebaini (strain) is out for Saturday's match against Bochum, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Ramy is not available yet."

Bensebaini will remain sidelined for yet another match, missing his second consecutive match due to a strain. This will yet again force Yan Couto and Daniel Svensson to serve on the flanks of the defense Saturdyay. They will now hope Bensebaini can return for Wednesday's UCL match, as he is a regular starter when fit.