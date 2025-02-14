Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ramy Bensebaini headshot

Ramy Bensebaini Injury: Still not available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Bensebaini (strain) is out for Saturday's match against Bochum, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Ramy is not available yet."

Bensebaini will remain sidelined for yet another match, missing his second consecutive match due to a strain. This will yet again force Yan Couto and Daniel Svensson to serve on the flanks of the defense Saturdyay. They will now hope Bensebaini can return for Wednesday's UCL match, as he is a regular starter when fit.

Ramy Bensebaini
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now